The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.1 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 556,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,560. The company has a market cap of $467.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,359.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

