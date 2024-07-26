The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,861,000 after acquiring an additional 86,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.68. 1,886,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.64. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

