The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Featured Stories

