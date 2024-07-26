The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,620,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,068,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 538,935 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,439,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 503,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

IPG stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.27. 4,691,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,989. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

