The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 1,389.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 120,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,813 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 174,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,115. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $669.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

