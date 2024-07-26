The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GDL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $8.13.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Featured Stories
