The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 707.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $128,245,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $135,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.77. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

