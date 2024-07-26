Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.55.

TXRH traded up $6.19 on Friday, reaching $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 815,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,405. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

