Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.7 million. Teradyne also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.66-0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.14.

TER stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,746. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.10.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

