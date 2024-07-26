Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.860 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.66-0.86 EPS.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $19.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.34. 6,538,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.10. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.