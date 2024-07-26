Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $402.17, but opened at $419.00. Teledyne Technologies shares last traded at $415.99, with a volume of 34,771 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.29.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

