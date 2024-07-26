TD Securities Trims George Weston (TSE:WN) Target Price to C$242.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$246.00 to C$242.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$219.17.

TSE WN opened at C$213.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$215.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$198.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$185.22. The firm has a market cap of C$28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that George Weston will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,972. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

