Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $13,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,261. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.28.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

