Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Down 1.9%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.97 and last traded at $90.82. Approximately 19,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 283,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 64,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

