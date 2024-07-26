Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMTOY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 24,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,922. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.