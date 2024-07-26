Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 417.2% in July

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 417.2% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Subaru
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Subaru Trading Down 2.0 %
FUJHY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 158,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,367. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
