StockNews.com Lowers United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.85. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $85.10.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.43%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 36,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.