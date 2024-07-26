StockNews.com Lowers NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NNN has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

