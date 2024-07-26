StockNews.com Lowers Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Cooper-Standard Stock Up 1.1 %
CPS stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $22.74.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.43 million during the quarter.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
