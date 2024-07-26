StockNews.com Lowers Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 1.1 %

CPS stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

