StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

WWR opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

