StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.78 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $24.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

