StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.78 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $24.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.