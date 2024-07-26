StockNews.com Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $88.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.