StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.15 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE:ENV opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,829,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,336,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

