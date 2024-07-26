STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $49.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.56.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STM opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

