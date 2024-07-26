Stifel Canada Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.49.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN stock opened at C$13.99 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.