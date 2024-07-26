Stifel Canada Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

