Stephens Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $51.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZION. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

