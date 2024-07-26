STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.6 %

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.41 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

