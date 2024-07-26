Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

SPOT stock opened at $328.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.03. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $346.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

