Spire (NYSE:SR) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.70

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 75301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Spire Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after buying an additional 349,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Spire by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Spire by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Spire by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,127,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

