SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,841,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 2,316,354 shares.The stock last traded at $81.18 and had previously closed at $80.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,032.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 192,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

