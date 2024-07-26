South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $542.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

