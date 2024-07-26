Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SON stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $62,387,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 300,697 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $8,507,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,580,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after purchasing an additional 131,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

