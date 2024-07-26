SOLVE Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.70 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $134,862.20 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001017 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

