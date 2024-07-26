SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $29.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.58.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $253.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

