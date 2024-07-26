Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Shares of SNN stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,650 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 217,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

