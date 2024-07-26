SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT Raised to $28.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Hovde Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SmartFinancial stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $474.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 243,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,872,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

