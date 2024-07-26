SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of SJW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 171,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

