Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 107,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Simpple Price Performance

SPPL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 10,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,239. Simpple has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Get Simpple alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpple

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Simpple as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.