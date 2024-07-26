SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.32

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 673646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.
About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.