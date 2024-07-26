Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

