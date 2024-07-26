Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SIA
Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SIA opened at C$15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.50.
Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.05%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.