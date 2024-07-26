Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.14.

Shares of SIA opened at C$15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

