Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Shutterstock by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

