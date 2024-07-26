Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Expands By 159.5%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the June 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MHF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 9,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $7.17.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
