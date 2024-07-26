Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Expands By 159.5%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the June 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MHF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 9,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

