Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Expands By 165.7%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. 351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $21.92.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBND. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5,641.6% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 741,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.