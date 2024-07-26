Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Expands By 165.7%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. 351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $21.92.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBND. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5,641.6% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 741,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

