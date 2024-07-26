Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Expands By 165.7%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UBND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. 351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $21.92.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
