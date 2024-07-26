Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Drops By 86.9%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the June 30th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
Tsumura & Co. stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.76.
About Tsumura & Co.
