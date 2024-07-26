Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Drops By 86.9%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the June 30th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Tsumura & Co. stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

