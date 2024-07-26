Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Increases By 76.6%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the June 30th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SOHO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,188. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

See Also

