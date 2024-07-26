Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Grows By 827.1%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 827.1% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.3 %

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. 2,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Cuts Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

