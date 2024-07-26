Short Interest in Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Increases By 2,564.4%

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 2,564.4% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Holcim Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.5685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31.

About Holcim

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

