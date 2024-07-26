Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Expands By 3,450.0%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 3,450.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hiscox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $16.28 on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

