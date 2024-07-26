Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Expands By 3,450.0%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 3,450.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Hiscox Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $16.28 on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.
Hiscox Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hiscox
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.